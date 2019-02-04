Latest
Texas’ Bogus Noncitizen Voter List Included Naturalized Elections Staffer
Seminole County, Fla., Elections Supervisor Michael Ertel grabs a box of ballots during the count of 600 provisional ballots, in Sanford, Florida, Thursday, November 8, 2012. In background, Richard Siwica, counsel for Mike Clelland, the challenger that is currently leading incumbent Chris Dorworth, looks on. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT)
Ex-FL Sec Of State Says Blackface Photos Were Leaked Out Of Revenge
Gab Links Up With Fringe Gun Rights Site Amid Backlash To Users’ Rhetoric
Schumer Says It’s ‘Past Time’ For Northam To Resign

By
February 4, 2019 12:34 pm

In a tweet on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) weighed in on the controversy surrounding Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, saying it was “past time” for Northam to resign.

With the tweet, Schumer joins the ranks of top level Democrats who have called on Northam to step aside since Saturday when he admitted to wearing blackface in college.

