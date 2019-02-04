Schumer Says It’s ‘Past Time’ For Northam To Resign

In a tweet on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) weighed in on the controversy surrounding Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, saying it was “past time” for Northam to resign.
With the tweet, Schumer joins the ranks of top level Democrats who have called on Northam to step aside since Saturday when he admitted to wearing blackface in college.
I agree. It’s past time. Governor Northam should resign so Virginia can move forward. https://t.co/QLZgnhdwCI
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2019