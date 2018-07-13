Schumer Calls On Trump To Cancel Putin Summit After Russian Indictments

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday called on President Donald Trump to back out of his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin after indictments were handed down charging 12 Russian intelligence officials with hacking various computers, including those at the Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC, to meddle in the 2016 election.

“These indictments are further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win,” Schumer said in his statement.

“President Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won’t interfere in future elections,” Schumer added. “Glad-handing with Vladimir Putin on the heels of these indictments would be an insult to our democracy.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent out a statement shortly after, saying that while Trump should still attend the summit, he “must demand and secure a real, concrete and comprehensive agreement that the Russians will cease their ongoing attacks on our democracy.”