Schiff: Nielsen Said Privately That Family Separations May Continue

In a Thursday tweet, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen privately told lawmakers that family separations at the border may continue.

Secretary Nielsen privately told lawmakers the Administration may go back to separating children from their parents. Congress must ensure that NEVER happens. I’m urging the House Appropriations Committee to prevent funds from ever being used to separate families entering the US: pic.twitter.com/JzZu58AUOf — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 21, 2018

Schiff’s statement comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping his administration’s policy of family separations, instead opting to have the children detained with their parents as the parents await criminal prosecution.