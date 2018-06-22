Latest
livewire

Schiff: Nielsen Said Privately That Family Separations May Continue

By | June 22, 2018 6:56 am
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

In a Thursday tweet, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen privately told lawmakers that family separations at the border may continue.

Schiff’s statement comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order stopping his administration’s policy of family separations, instead opting to have the children detained with their parents as the parents await criminal prosecution.

