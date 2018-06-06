Scaramucci On Trump Lies: ‘There’s Different Styles Of Communication’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump doesn’t lie, he just has a “different style of communication.”

In a rambling exchange with the former Trump administration official, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked about President Donald Trump’s false claim — lie — that he had disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from attending a Super Bowl victory celebration at the White House Tuesday because they had disrespected the national anthem.

In reality, no Eagles players knelt during the anthem last season. Rather, a large number of players on the team were planning on skipping the event.

“I care about whether he tells the truth to the American people on the matters that are important,” Cuomo told Scaramucci, saying his coverage of Trump wasn’t psychologically examining the President, but rather holding him accountable.

“You’re like everybody else now in the media,” Scaramucci said, mimicking members of the media: “‘Oh, the President’s a liar. The President’s a liar.’”

“When you lie, why shouldn’t you be called a liar?” Cuomo asked.

“Because there’s different styles of communication,” Scaramucci said.

“Lying,” Cuomo objected, “is not a style of communication.”

“There’s different styles of communication,” Scaramucci repeated. “Sixty-three and a half million people voted for him because they get the gist of what he’s talking about.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday accused the football team of pulling a “political stunt” after, according to her, many players and Eagles staff waited until the last minute to tell the White House they wouldn’t be attending the event. But plenty of Eagles players said months ago that they wouldn’t be attending, and it was Trump himself who cancelled the event at the last minute, not the Eagles.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scaramucci called athletes a “cultural totem for our society” who were “tied into our military” and have a responsibility to respect the national anthem.

After Cuomo played footage of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James saying that neither his team nor the Golden State Warriors would attend a White House reception with Trump, Scaramucci said Trump had once had “great relationships with the rap community” and “great relationships with NFL athletes and African American athletes.”

Watch below:

H/t Mediaite.