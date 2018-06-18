Latest
livewire

Scaramucci: Trump ‘Has To End’ This ‘Atrocious, Inhumane Policy’

By | June 18, 2018 8:12 am

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Monday that President Donald Trump must “step in and end” the policy of separating families at the border, due to both its immorality and the bad optics for him and his party.

“He has to step in there and has to end this thing because I think it is an inhumane and atrocious policy,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “It is offensive to the average American…and does not represent American values.”

He added that the disturbing imagery of and stories about families being separated will only hurt Trump politically. 

“The President is good at imagery,” he said. “He is a television star and understands that this is not good for him and not good for the congress if we want to win the midterms.”

Watch below:

