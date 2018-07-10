Scalise Backs Jordan Amid Wrestlers’ Allegations Of Negligence, Lying

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) released a statement Monday in support of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) who has been embroiled in accusations that he knew of and ignored the rampant sexual abuse pervading the Ohio State University wrestling team he coached—all of which he now denies.

According to a Monday Politico report, Scalise chose to believe Jordan over the seven former wrestlers who have now stepped forward to contradict Jordan’s claims of ignorance.

“I have always known Jim Jordan to be honest, and I’m confident he would stand up for his athletes, just like he’s always stood up for what’s right,” Scalise said in the statement. “I’m glad that Jim is committed to working with the investigators to see that the full truth comes out and justice is served.”

Several of the former wrestlers maintain that Jordan definitely knew that team doctor Richard Strauss was habitually abusing many of them and their peers while he was working as assistant coach, despite his denials.

Strauss committed suicide in 2005 and the university has since opened an investigation into his actions. Ethics experts sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics Monday calling for an investigation into Jordan’s claims that he was ignorant of the widespread abuse.