Sasse A Confirmed Yes On Kavanaugh After ‘150 Hours’ Doing His ‘Homework’

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) will vote “yes” for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after “150 hours” of doing his “homework” have convinced him of the judge’s qualifications.

Sasse’s announcement is unsurprising, and he appeared to set up his “yes” vote with a tearful Senate floor speech earlier this week, when he insisted that the vote on Kavanaugh was not a referendum on women.

Read Sasse’s statement here: