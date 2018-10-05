Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Sasse A Confirmed Yes On Kavanaugh After ‘150 Hours’ Doing His ‘Homework’

By
October 5, 2018 9:40 am

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) will vote “yes” for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after “150 hours” of doing his “homework” have convinced him of the judge’s qualifications.

Sasse’s announcement is unsurprising, and he appeared to set up his “yes” vote with a tearful Senate floor speech earlier this week, when he insisted that the vote on Kavanaugh was not a referendum on women.

Read Sasse’s statement here:

“I’m voting for confirmation because of the evidence and Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications. After spending more than 150 hours doing my homework, I completed my reading of the FBI’s seventh background investigation this morning. This broken and politicized process has further undermined public trust. Washington embarrassed itself for the last month, but it is clear that most Americans are yearning for more than tribal blood feuds.”
