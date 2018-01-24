WH Can’t Say Whether Trump Asked Acting FBI Director About His Vote

Latest
By | January 24, 2018 3:00 pm
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein address the National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety at the Hyatt Regency hotel June 20, 2017 in Bethesda, Maryland. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Justice Department's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, when he served as an advisor to the campaign of President Donlad Trump. Rosenstein took over the Justice Department's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself due to his involvement in the Trump campaign.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that she couldn’t say one way or another whether President Donald Trump had asked then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for.

“I wasn’t in the room, I don’t know what was discussed,” she said at a press briefing Wednesday. “I know he didn’t ask me. I can tell you that.”

Sanders was responding to a reporter’s question about multiple reports that Trump asked McCabe who he voted for, shortly after the President fired James Comey from his position as FBI director, while McCabe was acting director.

“Look, the President and Andrew McCabe have had limited and pretty non-substantive conversations,” she said. “I can’t get into the details of what was discussed. I wasn’t there. There are widespread reports of his retirement. We’re making sure that we’re focused on the FBI and DOJ is serving all Americans fairly and efficiently. And we’re going to move forward from there.”

“It’s not the leading story that most Americans care about,” she added later in the press briefing.

On CNN on Wednesday, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniels did not discount that Trump could have asked McCabe about his vote. (McCabe reportedly told Trump he hadn’t voted.)

“I don’t know, I ask people who they vote for sometimes,” McDaniel said. “I think it’s just trying to get to know somebody, I don’t think the intentions are as bad as are being put out.”

