White House: Ronny Jackson Got ‘More Vetting Than Most Nominees’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubled down Wednesday afternoon on the White House’s assertion that secretary of veterans affairs nominee Ronny Jackson was thoroughly vetted before a firestorm of accusations against him surfaced this week.

“Dr. Jackson’s record as a White House physician has been impeccable,” she said. “In fact, because Dr. Jackson worked within arm’s reach of three Presidents, he has received more vetting than most nominees.

“Dr. Jackson has had at least four independent background investigations conducted during his time at the White House, including an FBI investigation conducted as part of the standard nomination vetting process,” she continued.

She added that Jackson has been praised by former President Barack Obama, and that none of the allegations swirling around Jackson “came up” during the vetting process.

This week, stories emerged about Jackson drinking on the job, dispensing medications “like candy,” and creating a hostile work environment.

