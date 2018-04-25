Latest
on April 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
9 mins ago
White House: ‘Ridiculous To Suggest’ Trump Has Hurt Freedom Of The Press
Jordan Hamlett leaves federal court following his guilty plea in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The Louisiana private investigator pleaded guilty in his attempts to access Donald Trump's tax returns during the presidential campaign. Authorities have said Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax returns through a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. The 32-year-old Lafayette resident was charged with misusing a Social Security number. His trial had been scheduled to start this week, but the judge originally assigned to the case died Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
11 mins ago
Louisiana Man Who Tried To Steal Trump Tax Info Gets 18 Months In Prison
on April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
33 mins ago
SCOTUS Zeroes In On Whether Trump’s Travel Ban Steps On Congress’ Toes
livewire

White House: Ronny Jackson Got ‘More Vetting Than Most Nominees’

By | April 25, 2018 2:53 pm

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubled down Wednesday afternoon on the White House’s assertion that secretary of veterans affairs nominee Ronny Jackson was thoroughly vetted before a firestorm of accusations against him surfaced this week.

“Dr. Jackson’s record as a White House physician has been impeccable,” she said. “In fact, because Dr. Jackson worked within arm’s reach of three Presidents, he has received more vetting than most nominees.

“Dr. Jackson has had at least four independent background investigations conducted during his time at the White House, including an FBI investigation conducted as part of the standard nomination vetting process,” she continued.

She added that Jackson has been praised by former President Barack Obama, and that none of the allegations swirling around Jackson “came up” during the vetting process.

This week, stories emerged about Jackson drinking on the job, dispensing medications “like candy,” and creating a hostile work environment.

Watch below:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments