Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
2 hours ago
Cohen: FBI Was ‘Extremely Professional, Courteous And Respectful’ During Raids
2 hours ago
Kansas Officials Find School Funding Bill Error That Undercuts Spending By $80M
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 04: Thousands gathered and marched in a pitcket line outside the Oklahoma state Capitol building during the third day of a statewide education walkout on April 4, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Teachers and their supporters are demanding increased school funding and pay raises for school workers. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Arizona Teachers Threaten Statewide Walkout In Push For Big Raises
Sanders: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ To Ask If Trump Has Considered Stepping Down

By | April 10, 2018 3:07 pm
on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed a question about if President Donald Trump has considered stepping down.

“No and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question,” she said to American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan before moving on to another reporter.

Sanders also went to great lengths to separate the President from the FBI’s Monday raid of the properties of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the President and I would refer you to Michael Cohen and his attorney,” she said. “When it comes to matters of the special counsel and dealings with the President, we’ve been fully cooperative.”

