Sanders: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ To Ask If Trump Has Considered Stepping Down

At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed a question about if President Donald Trump has considered stepping down.

“No and I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous question,” she said to American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan before moving on to another reporter.

Sanders also went to great lengths to separate the President from the FBI’s Monday raid of the properties of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the President and I would refer you to Michael Cohen and his attorney,” she said. “When it comes to matters of the special counsel and dealings with the President, we’ve been fully cooperative.”