White House ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Other Hush Money Payments For Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she does not personally know of any currently unknown hush money payments to women with whom President Donald Trump had affairs at Monday’s press briefing.
“I’m not aware of anything like that,” she said, before referring reporters to the President’s outside counsel.
