41 mins ago
Trump Set To Announce Iran Nuclear Deal Decision Tuesday
50 mins ago
Pence Urges Suspension Of Venezuela From Organization Of American States
Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association 27th Annual Police Officer Memorial Prayer Breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
1 hour ago
Woman In Greitens Scandal Can Testify, Judge Rules
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

White House ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Other Hush Money Payments For Trump

By | May 7, 2018 2:52 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she does not personally know of any currently unknown hush money payments to women with whom President Donald Trump had affairs at Monday’s press briefing.

“I’m not aware of anything like that,” she said, before referring reporters to the President’s outside counsel.

Watch below:

