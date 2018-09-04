WH Statement On Woodward Book: ‘Nothing More Than Fabricated Stories’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Bob Woodward’s new book on the Trump presidency “is nothing more than fabricated stories.” Read the full statement below:

This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people. Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close.

The White House then listed a series of claims about Trump’s accomplishments as president: