Sanders: ‘Not Aware’ Of Plans To Fire Mueller Or Remove Rosenstein

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Sunday that President Donald Trump had no plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller or remove Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from overseeing Mueller’s investigation, at least to her knowledge.

“I’m not aware of any plans to make those movements,” Sanders told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

“We’re continuing to be cooperative, but we do have some real concerns with some of the activities and some of the scope that the investigation has gone,” she added.

And, despite the multiple guilty pleas Mueller has secured, Sanders asserted that his office and the several congressional committees investigating Russian election interference have “come up with nothing.”

“I think it really is getting time to move on,” Sanders said.

She later declined to discuss the specifics of Trump’s call with Michael Cohen on Friday.