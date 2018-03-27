WH Spox Won’t Keep Answering ‘Same Question’ On Stormy Daniels

After facing several questions about a payment from Trump attorney Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and President Donald Trump’s silence on Daniels’ allegation of an affair, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained on Tuesday that reporters asked “the same question over and over and over again.”

“I don’t think it’s silent when the President has addressed this. We’ve addressed it extensively. There’s just nothing else to add,” Sanders said when asked about Trump’s silence on the allegations. “Just because you guys continue to ask the same question over and over and over again doesn’t mean that we have to keep coming up with new things to say. We’ve addressed it. We’ve addressed it extensively. And there’s nothing new to add to this conversation.”

Earlier in the briefing, Sanders declined to answer reporters’ questions, simply repeating that Trump has denied Daniels’ allegations and referring further questions to Cohen.