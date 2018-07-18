Latest
livewire

White House: Being Redheaded Does Not Make Someone A Russian Spy

By | July 18, 2018 3:01 pm

When asked about the arrest of Mariia Butina, the Russian national charged with acting as a foreign agent, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pivoted to the brief frenzy of speculation earlier this week that Butina was present during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump.

“But just to clarify, there was massive media hysteria yesterday over confusion between that individual and a White House staffer, which I think shows, frankly, the outrageousness and the desire to find the negative in everything that this President does,” she said after dodging the question.

“Just because somebody is redheaded, they were accused of being some sort of spy for Russia. I think that this has gotten totally out of control,” she continued. “You guys need to take a little bit of a step back, slow down, and quit going after the Trump administration on every single thing that takes place.”

