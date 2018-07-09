San Bernardino DA Suspends Prosecutor Amid Probe Of Social Media Posts

The San Bernardino County District Attorney Michael Ramos suspended a top prosecutor after a report on his racist and sexist social media postings.

“On June 28, 2018, we received information regarding negative comments posted online by one of our prosecutors,” Ramos said in a statement. “At that time, we took immediate steps to initiate a personnel investigation.”

The statement added: “Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem will be on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the formal investigation which could result in disciplinary action leading up to termination.”

As reported by The San Bernardino Sun, Selyem, who the paper identified as the lead hard-core gang prosecutor in the DA’s office, said in a Facebook comment referring to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now …”

In another instance, he said of the victim of a police shooting: “That s—bag got exactly what he deserved. … You reap what you sow.”

According to the report, Selyem also posted a photo of former first lady Michelle Obama holding a sign that read: “Trump grabbed my penis.”

The paper reported, citing unnamed sources, that the DA’s office had been made aware of the posts in a June 25 complaint.

Ramos discussed Selyem’s suspension at a press conference Monday. Watch below via The Press-Enterprise:

