Sacha Baron Cohen Uses ‘Pedophile Detector’ On Roy Moore In Latest Prank

Following last week’s episode of his show “Who Is America?” which was so damning it forced the resignation of a GOP Georgia lawmaker, host Sacha Baron Cohen found his newest victim in former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Posing as Israeli counterterrorism expert General Erran Morad, Cohen begins his conversation with Moore, recorded back in February, by talking about complicated technology that enables the Israeli military to detect tunnels dug by Hamas to launch stealthy terrorist attacks.

Moore, clearly thinking the interview is legitimate, conveys Alabama’s support of Israel. Cohen jokes drily in response: “In Alabama, people have always been free, whatever their religion or race or sexuality.” Moore, missing the sarcasm replies, saying “it’s our heritage.”

Cohen then says that the technology has been altered to identify sexual predators, especially pedophiles. Multiple agonizing minutes pass as Cohen pulls out a security wand, waving it against himself before turning it on Moore and triggering a loud beeping.

“It must be faulty. It’s malfunctioning,” Cohen says as the machine blares. “Is this your jacket? Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?” he asks in a tone of concern as Moore grimaces.

Despite the many accusations from multiple women this year, Moore said that he has “never had an accusation of such things.” “Certainly, I’m not a pedophile,” he continued. “Maybe Israeli technology has not developed properly.”

He then announced that he was concluding the interview, shook Cohen’s hand, and walked off the set.

Per the Daily Beast, Moore released a preemptive statement before the episode aired Sunday saying that he is embroiled in “several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks,” and that if the episode is released, he “may very well be involved in another.”

Watch the clip here:

