GOP State Sen Candidate’s Mailer Shows Jewish Candidate Clutching Cash
during a preview for The Mob Museum February 13, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum, also known as the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, opens on February 14 and chronicles the history of organized crime in America and the efforts of law enforcement to combat it.
Boston Gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Found Dead In Prison
Groups Mask Partisan Attacks Behind Neutral-Sounding Names In Facebook Ads
Paul Ryan: ‘You Cannot End Birthright Citizenship With An Executive Order’

By
October 30, 2018 1:58 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) drew a line in the sand Tuesday, asserting definitively that, despite President Donald Trump’s belief, “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”

During an interview with local radio station WVLK, Ryan broke with the President and said such an order would be unconstitutional.

“Well you obviously cannot do that,” Ryan said. “You know, as a conservative, I’m a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution, and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process.”

