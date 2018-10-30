Paul Ryan: ‘You Cannot End Birthright Citizenship With An Executive Order’

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) drew a line in the sand Tuesday, asserting definitively that, despite President Donald Trump’s belief, “you cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”

During an interview with local radio station WVLK, Ryan broke with the President and said such an order would be unconstitutional.

“Well you obviously cannot do that,” Ryan said. “You know, as a conservative, I’m a believer in following the plain text of the Constitution, and I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process.”