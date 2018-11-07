Latest
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 05: U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen (D-NV) speaks at a rally with union members at a canvass launch at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on November 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rosen is trying to unseat Republican Dean Heller in a tight Senate race. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rosen Beats Heller To Turn Nevada Senate Seat Blue
Tony Evers Beats Scott Walker In Tight Wisconsin Governor’s Race
Trump Quotes Ben Stein To Celebrate GOP Senate Gains
livewire 2018 Elections

Ryan: ‘We Are A Divided Nation, And Now We Have A Divided Washington’

By
November 7, 2018 2:59 am

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday morning congratulated Democrats on their new House majority and said the divided Congress now matched the “divided nation.”

“Tonight history has repeated itself. A party in power always faces tough odds in its first midterm election. It is always hard to see friends and good colleagues work so hard and fall short. Yet I’m proud of the campaign that our members and candidates ran in a challenging political environment. I congratulate Democrats on a new House majority and Senate Republicans for maintaining theirs. We don’t need an election to know that we are a divided nation, and now we have a divided Washington. As a country and a government we must find a way to come together to find common ground and build on the successes of this Congress. It has been an incredible honor to lead the House over the past three years. We have made an enduring contribution to the strength and prosperity of this country, and for that I will always remain proud.”

