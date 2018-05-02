Ryan Warns Of ‘Subpoenas’ If Democrats Win Back Either Chamber Of Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) warned Wednesday that Democratic control of the House of representatives would lead to “subpoenas.”

“If we do lose control of either of the two bodies, then you’ll have absolute gridlock,” Ryan said at the Milken Institute Global Conference, according to multiple reports.

“You’ll have gridlock, you’ll have subpoenas, you’ll have just the system shutting down,” he added. “I don’t think we’re going to lose control, but I think that’s what would happen.”

Ryan announced last month that he would not seek reelection.

He acknowledged Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, that “there’s a great amount of enthusiasm on the other side of the aisle.”