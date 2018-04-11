Ryan: I’ve Received ‘Assurances’ That Trump Won’t Fire Rosenstein, Mueller

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday said he had received “assurances” that President Donald Trump would not fire the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, or Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

At a press conference Wednesday, shortly after Ryan announced his retirement from Congress at the end of his current term, a reporter asked about Trump “openly talking about firing Bob Mueller and potentially firing the deputy attorney general.”

“What are your thoughts on that?” the reporter asked.

“My thoughts haven’t changed,” Ryan said. “I think they should be allowed to do their jobs. We have a rule of law in this country and that’s a principle we all uphold. I have no reason to believe that that is going to happen and I have assurances that it’s not.”

“Why?” the reporter asked.

“Because I’ve been talking to people in the White House about it,” Ryan said.