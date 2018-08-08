Latest
livewire

Ryan: House Ethics Committee Should Investigate Allegations Against Collins

By | August 8, 2018 11:52 am
UNITED STATES - JULY 26: Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., finishes signing Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act during his last news conference before the House leaves for the August recess on July 26, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate allegations of insider trading against Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY).

Ryan also said Collins would lose his House Energy and Commerce Committee seat until “this matter is settled.”

Collins was arrested Wednesday and charged, along with his son and his son’s fiancé’s father, with insider trading and lying to the FBI.

Read Ryan’s statement below:

While his guilt or innocence is a question for the courts to settle, the allegations against Rep. Collins demand a prompt and thorough investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Insider trading is a clear violation of the public trust. Until this matter is settled, Rep. Collins will not be serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

