Ryan: House Ethics Committee Should Investigate Allegations Against Collins

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate allegations of insider trading against Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY).
Ryan also said Collins would lose his House Energy and Commerce Committee seat until “this matter is settled.”
Collins was arrested Wednesday and charged, along with his son and his son’s fiancé’s father, with insider trading and lying to the FBI.
Read Ryan’s statement below:
While his guilt or innocence is a question for the courts to settle, the allegations against Rep. Collins demand a prompt and thorough investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Insider trading is a clear violation of the public trust. Until this matter is settled, Rep. Collins will not be serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.