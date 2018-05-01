Paul Ryan And Kevin McCarthy Partner Up To Fundraise For Campaigns

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) further solidified his status as the anointed one in the speaker succession by signing on for months of joint fundraising with current Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), according to a Monday Washington Post report.

The unusual partnership to secure funds for House races signals the coming campaign to rally Republicans’ support for McCarthy to take over when Ryan resigns in January.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), another contender for the speakership, has reportedly been raising money of his own, though he has said he would back McCarthy.