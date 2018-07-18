Latest
Russian Foreign Ministry: Butina Arrest Is Stunt To Whip Up Anti-Russia Frenzy

By | July 18, 2018 12:11 pm
Facebook/Maria Butina

The Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted Wednesday after Russian national Mariia Butina was charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government, claiming that it was an FBI set-up to aggravate anti-Russia sentiment in the U.S.

Butina was arrested Sunday and is currently being held without bond ahead of her hearing Wednesday in D.C. federal court.

