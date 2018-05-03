Latest
livewire

Rudy Giuliani Calls Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer An ‘Ambulance Chaser’

By | May 3, 2018 11:18 am

President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani called Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, an “ambulance chaser” on Thursday, adding that Avenatti and Daniels are pursuing charges against Trump for monetary gain.

Avenatti hit back a few hours later with a tweet.


Watch below:

