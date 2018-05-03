Rudy Giuliani Calls Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer An ‘Ambulance Chaser’

President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani called Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, an “ambulance chaser” on Thursday, adding that Avenatti and Daniels are pursuing charges against Trump for monetary gain.

Avenatti hit back a few hours later with a tweet.

Rudy Giuliani – the only “ambulance” I have ever chased in my career is the one you are driving right now in a desperate attempt to save this presidency. Any time you would like to compare our legal careers and cases over the last 15 yrs, I would be happy to. #sirens #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 3, 2018



