Sounds like President Donald Trump’s lawyer struck out at the ball game on his 74th birthday.

Rudy Giuliani hit a foul ball with fellow Yankees fans Monday when the team wished him a happy birthday.

“The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani,” an announcer said during the game, prompting Yankees fans to boo the former New York City mayor.

Giuliani wasn’t the only one unable to score a home run — the Yankees lost 5-1 on their home turf to the Houston Astros.