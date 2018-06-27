Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 03: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., conduct a news conference in the Capitol to voice opposition to the Republicans' tax reform plan on November 3, 2017. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
16 mins ago
Pelosi: ‘We’ll Miss’ Crowley, But We May See Him In The ‘Public Sector Again’
19 mins ago
Late-Night TV Host Tag Team ‘Colludes’ In Response To Trump
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally for Iowans in Russell Building prior to the the anti-abortion March for Life on the Mall on January 19, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
41 mins ago
Rep. Steve King Refuses To Apologize For Retweeting A Neo-Nazi
livewire

Rubio: GOPers Won’t Jab Trump Because We Don’t Want To Side With The Media!

By | June 27, 2018 11:32 am
Sipa USA via AP

While trying to take a swipe at the media, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) may have been a little more honest about his party’s handling of President Donald Trump than he intended.

Rubio tweeted on Wednesday that many Republicans won’t call out Trump “even when they don’t agree with him” because “it means siding with a media that never cuts him a break” and “in the end [the media] will still attack you anyway.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments