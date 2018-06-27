Rubio: GOPers Won’t Jab Trump Because We Don’t Want To Side With The Media!

While trying to take a swipe at the media, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) may have been a little more honest about his party’s handling of President Donald Trump than he intended.
Rubio tweeted on Wednesday that many Republicans won’t call out Trump “even when they don’t agree with him” because “it means siding with a media that never cuts him a break” and “in the end [the media] will still attack you anyway.”
Many Republicans won’t criticize Trump even when they don’t agree with him b/c it means siding with a media that nevers cuts him a break,turns even little things he does into an act of evil,are also unfair to them & in the end will still attack you anyway https://t.co/jv3A18ka4V
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2018