Rubio Checks Trump: FBI Probed ‘Individuals’ With ‘Suspicious’ Histories

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday that he had seen “no evidence” that a reported FBI informant who made contact with Trump campaign staffers prior to the 2016 election was “part of an investigation on the campaign,” let alone the so-called “Spygate” scandal Trump has tried to engineer.

“As far as what I have seen to date, it appears that there was an investigation not of the campaign, but of certain individuals who have a history that we should be suspicious of that predate the presidential campaign of 2015/2016,” Rubio told ABC’s Martha Raddatz in an interview Sunday.

“And when individuals like that are in the orbit of a major political campaign in America, the FBI, who is in charge of counterintelligence investigations, should be looking at people like that,” he continued. “But they’re not investigating the campaign, they’re investigating those people.”

Asked if he was saying “President Trump was wrong,” Rubio didn’t answer directly.

“I have seen no evidence that those people were a part of an investigation on the campaign,” he said. “If that exists, I would want to know about it. We should all know about it, and that would be wrong and we should do something about it.”

In fact, Trump has baselessly alleged more: that the FBI used an informant in order to damage him politically.

“But up to now,” Rubio continued. “What I have seen is evidence that they were investigating individuals with a history of links to Russia that were concerning. And that was appropriate if that’s all that happened.”