A Royal Snub: Princes Refused To See Trump, Leaving Queen On Her Own

Prince Charles and Prince William, the first two in the line of succession to the throne, refused to meet with President Donald Trump during his UK visit, according to a Sunday London Times report.

Though officials from Downing Street and Buckingham Palace denied the reports, saying that Trump and the Queen were always meant to meet alone, sources and senior courtiers told the Times differently.

“This business of Prince Charles and Prince William not being there for the Trump visit was a snub,” an unnamed source told the Times. “They simply refused to attend. It’s a very, very unusual thing for the Queen to be there on her own.”

In addition, a Whitehall official told the Times that the Queen’s interaction with Trump was “kept to the bare minimum. The Queen will do her duty, but among the wider family, they were not as enthusiastic as they were when Obama came over.”

Trump’s UK visit does look very different from that of President Barack Obama.

Per the Times, the Obamas’ 2016 trip involved a Windsor Castle lunch with the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as a Kensington Palace dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a meeting with the Queen as well as a visit to a science exhibition with Prince Charles.

This would not be the first time that the Royals snubbed Trump, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle refused to invite him to their wedding in May.