Roy Moore Fundraising Off Pulitzer WaPo Won For Reporting On His Accusers

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is raising money for his legal defense fund by using the Washington Post’s recent Pulitzer Prize win for investigative journalism—which the paper won for its reporting on Moore’s alleged past of sexual misconduct.

“The Washington Post just won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for their lies and slander against me and my family,” a fundraising email sent on Friday read. “Meanwhile, I’m being sued for standing up and defending myself and my family from the ruthless lies and attacks.”

The email goes on to ask the recipients to donate money to assist Moore in his “fight against the forces of evil.”

Leigh Corfman filed a defamation suit against Moore in January, after he attempted to discredit her accusations aired during his failed campaign that he sexually touched her when she was 14.