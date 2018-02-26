Roy Moore Backs Candidate Who Called Feminists ‘Career-Obsessed Banshees’

Former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore late last week endorsed a Republican Senate candidate in Missouri who recently made vexed statements about feminists and women.

In his endorsement, Moore called the candidate, Courtland Sykes, a “man of vision and principle” and someone with “impeccable character, courage and Christian faith.”

“We need men like Courtland Sykes in the Senate of the United States, a leader who will not only say what is right, but also a leader who will do what is right!” Moore said in a sweeping endorsement of the candidate.

Sykes, who has modeled much of his campaign policy after President Donald Trump, is one of four Republicans vying to challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) in the general election, including the state’s Attorney General Josh Hawley, whom Trump has offered his support. Sykes drew scrutiny after he posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page last month, clarifying his “views” on women’s rights.

He said he favors women’s rights because his fiancee “orders” him to, but he said he asks his fiancee, illustrator Chanel Rion, for a “small price” in return.

“I want to come home to a home cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives,” he said, before launching into a tirade against “radical feminism’s crazed definition of modern womanhood.” He claimed feminists have “snake-filled heads” and outlined the bright future he envisions for his future daughters.

“I want them to build home-based enterprises and live in homes shared with good husbands and I don’t want them (to) grow up into career-obsessed banshees who forgo home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she devils who shriek from the tops of a thousand tall buildings they are (sic) think they could have leaped over in a single bound — had men not ‘suppressing them,’” he said. “It’s just nuts.”

In light of recent questions regarding my views on Women's Rights, attached is my full statement from September 2017. Posted by Courtland Sykes for Senate on Tuesday, January 23, 2018

That Moore would endorse a candidate with such outspoken views on women is not entirely surprising.

As the failed Senate candidate who lost the seat that’s been held by Republicans in the ruby-red state for a quarter century, Moore’s campaign was laden with controversy. Moore was a former state Supreme Court Justice who was twice removed from his position for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments statue from the state judicial building and for attempting to block same-sex marriage licensing after it became the law of the land in 2015.

Throughout the course of his campaign, Moore’s past controversial comments on Muslims and LGBT folks came to light. He was also accused by multiple women of either pursing relationships or making inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teens and his was in his 30s.

Moore lost the Senate bid for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat to Democrat Doug Jones.