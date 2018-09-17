Roy Blunt: Kavanaugh Accuser’s Claims Must Be Addressed Before Vote

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) joined the choir of his Republican colleagues calling for further review of the allegations recently raised against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and said the confirmation vote should be delayed until then.

“There are serious allegations that need to be looked at closely by the committee before any action is taken,” he told the Kansas City Star.

Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, says Judiciary needs to hold off on vote before looking at allegations. He's the first KC-area senator to respond to my inquiry on this. https://t.co/HBHt11al1S — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) September 17, 2018

Ed note: A previous headline said Blunt was calling for a delay of the Kavanaugh confirmation vote. His statement said he wants the allegations investigated.