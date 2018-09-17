Latest
US Slashes Refugee Admission Limit For Next Year To 30,000; Down By 15,000
US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Samuel Knoeppel, top, and Randy Haba, bottom left, talk to Willie Schubert of Pollocksville, N.C., as he is rescued from a rooftop in Pollocksville, NC., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
In Carolinas, A Question As The Rivers Rise: Stay Or Go?
WSJ: Brock Long Probe Referred To Prosecutors
Roy Blunt: Kavanaugh Accuser's Claims Must Be Addressed Before Vote

September 17, 2018 12:53 pm

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) joined the choir of his Republican colleagues calling for further review of the allegations recently raised against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and said the confirmation vote should be delayed until then.

“There are serious allegations that need to be looked at closely by the committee before any action is taken,” he told the Kansas City Star.

Ed note: A previous headline said Blunt was calling for a delay of the Kavanaugh confirmation vote. His statement said he wants the allegations investigated. 

