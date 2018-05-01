Rosenstein On Impeachment Threat: The DOJ ‘Is Not Going To Be Extorted’

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that the Department of Justice “is not going to be extorted” and that he has no response to documents that “nobody has the courage to put their name on” in response to inquiries about the articles of impeachment the House Freedom Caucus is drafting to possibly bring against him.
