livewire Russia Probe

Rosenstein Combats NYT Piece: ‘There Is No Basis To Invoke The 25th Amendment’

By
September 21, 2018 2:26 pm

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein slammed The New York Times’ report that he suggested recording President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, calling the piece “inaccurate and factually incorrect.”

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he told the Times in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

