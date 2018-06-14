Ronna McDaniel Sends Threatening Tweet Warning Those Disloyal To Trump

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a threatening tweet Wednesday, warning that those who do not get on board with the Trump agenda are “making a big mistake.”

Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018

Many interpreted the tweet as a demand for fealty to Trump — or else.

From a conservative Daily Beast columnist:

Will the RNC be offering an official Trump brand so everyone can sear His name on their bodies as a sign of loyalty? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/pSU75thK9b — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2018

From Sen. John McCain’s daughter:

What in the actual hell…. is this a threat Ronna? https://t.co/HFz5zltzxK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 14, 2018

From the editor-at-large at the Weekly Standard:

I’m old enough to remember when Ronna Romney McDaniel spoke in a way befitting a citizen of a free republic, before Ronna McDaniel started sounding like a spokesperson for an authoritarian government. https://t.co/Z4zAl5NMSj — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2018

She later clarified by giving the context of a comment she made from which the tweet was pulled.

Here’s the full context (https://t.co/TB89agUXoK) of my answer referenced in this tweet, which didn’t translate well with a 240-character limit: pic.twitter.com/MxcScW3QY1 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018

McDaniel is a true Trump acolyte, dropping her maiden name (Romney) when Trump made a derisive comment about it and reversing course to pour money into the Alabama special election senate race even when pedophilia allegations against former candidate Roy Moore surfaced.