Latest
3 mins ago
New York AG Sues Trump Foundation For ‘Persistent Illegal Conduct’
14 mins ago
IG: Critical Texts Between FBI Officials ‘Cast A Cloud Over The Entire FBI’ Probe
34 mins ago
Supreme Court Strikes Down Minnesota Law Restricting Voters’ Clothing At Polls
livewire

Ronna McDaniel Sends Threatening Tweet Warning Those Disloyal To Trump

By | June 14, 2018 8:57 am
Ronna Romney McDaniel, the Michigan Republican Party chair, speaks before a Republican presidential primary debate at Fox Theatre, Thursday, March 3, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a threatening tweet Wednesday, warning that those who do not get on board with the Trump agenda are “making a big mistake.”

Many interpreted the tweet as a demand for fealty to Trump — or else.

From a conservative Daily Beast columnist:

From Sen. John McCain’s daughter:

From the editor-at-large at the Weekly Standard:

She later clarified by giving the context of a comment she made from which the tweet was pulled.

McDaniel is a true Trump acolyte, dropping her maiden name (Romney) when Trump made a derisive comment about it and reversing course to pour money into the Alabama special election senate race even when pedophilia allegations against former candidate Roy Moore surfaced.

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments