Ronna McDaniel Sends Threatening Tweet Warning Those Disloyal To Trump

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a threatening tweet Wednesday, warning that those who do not get on board with the Trump agenda are “making a big mistake.”
Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018
Many interpreted the tweet as a demand for fealty to Trump — or else.
From a conservative Daily Beast columnist:
Will the RNC be offering an official Trump brand so everyone can sear His name on their bodies as a sign of loyalty?
Asking for a friend. https://t.co/pSU75thK9b
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2018
From Sen. John McCain’s daughter:
What in the actual hell…. is this a threat Ronna? https://t.co/HFz5zltzxK
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 14, 2018
From the editor-at-large at the Weekly Standard:
I’m old enough to remember when Ronna Romney McDaniel spoke in a way befitting a citizen of a free republic, before Ronna McDaniel started sounding like a spokesperson for an authoritarian government. https://t.co/Z4zAl5NMSj
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2018
She later clarified by giving the context of a comment she made from which the tweet was pulled.
Here’s the full context (https://t.co/TB89agUXoK) of my answer referenced in this tweet, which didn’t translate well with a 240-character limit: pic.twitter.com/MxcScW3QY1
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018
McDaniel is a true Trump acolyte, dropping her maiden name (Romney) when Trump made a derisive comment about it and reversing course to pour money into the Alabama special election senate race even when pedophilia allegations against former candidate Roy Moore surfaced.