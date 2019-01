RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel called incoming Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) op-ed criticizing President Trump “disappointment and unproductive.” McDaniel is also Romney’s niece.

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo

— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019