GOP Sen. Complains Mueller Appointed ‘Far Too Soon’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday argued that the Justice Department named Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation to quickly because it’s hampering the congressional probes.

“The special counsel was named far too soon. I would’ve much rather had the Senate and House Intelligence Committees complete their report,” Johnson said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding that the special counsel investigation makes it hard for Congress to obtain information.

“There, there are completely different goals of a special counsel versus congressional oversight. I think, in this case, the most important thing is public disclosure,” he said. “And that is harmed when you start having special counsels, and all the information is, is gathered and is held close and sometimes never disclosed.”

The House Intelligence Committee has already completed its investigation, though that probe was mired in partisanship from the start. The Senate Intelligence Committee is still investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Watch a clip of Johnson via NBC: