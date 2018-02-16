Mitt Romney Officially Launches Utah Senate Bid

Mitt Romney on Friday morning officially announced that he would run for the open Senate seat representing Utah that retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) will vacate at the end of the year.

Romney’s announcement was expected this week, but was delayed by a day following a deadly school shooting in Florida.

I am running for United States Senate to serve the people of Utah and bring Utah's values to Washington. pic.twitter.com/TDkas6gD2p — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 16, 2018

In his campaign launch video, the former Republican presidential nominee mentioned his work for the 2002 Olympics in Utah and touted the state’s government.

“Utah has a lot to teach the politicians in Washington,” Romney says in the video, noting that Utah has balanced its budget. “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world, Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion.”

Romney, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has been considering running for Senate since last year, and he has received Hatch’s blessing to run.