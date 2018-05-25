RNC Spox Says Cohen Is Still Deputy Finance Chair Despite Criminal Probe

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Friday morning that Michael Cohen remains a deputy finance chair at the RNC despite the fact that he’s under criminal investigation.

“It is still the case,” McEnay told livestreaming news network Cheddar when asked if Cohen remained as an RNC official. “You know, there’s ongoing litigation, and we’ll take it step by step.”

She would not say whether Cohen would be removed in the future if he faces charges.

Cheddar’s J.D. Durkin asked McEnay if the RNC had concerns that Cohen is under investigation for possible campaign finance violations given his role in the Republican Party. In response, McEnay echoed President Trump’s claim that federal investigators violated attorney-client privilege when they raided Cohen’s office, home and hotel room.

“I have concerns about the violation of attorney-client privilege, and when the Southern District of New York invaded his office, swept up material, violating the President’s privacy, his clients’ privacy, Michael Cohen’s privacy. So that’s where my concerns lie,” she said.