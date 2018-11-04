Latest
FRANKLIN, TN - OCTOBER 31: A man exits an early voting polling place at the Williamson County Clerk's office, October 31, 2018 in Franklin, Tennessee. U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who represents Tennessee’s 7th Congressional district in the U.S. House, is running in a tight race against Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen, a former governor of Tennessee. The two are competing to fill the Senate seat left open by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who opted to not seek reelection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Reports: Militia Members Head To The Border As Trump Inflates ‘Caravan’ Threat

By
November 4, 2018 1:49 pm

Civilian militia groups are headed to the border, ginned up by President Donald Trump’s racist and often inaccurate rhetoric about the so-called “caravan” of migrants and asylum seekers that’s still hundreds of miles away from United States soil.

The President of the Texas Minutemen told the Washington Post Sunday that his group had 100 volunteers on the way to the Rio Grande, with more likely behind them. And a PowerPoint presentation for Pentagon officials prepared by the Joint Force Land Component Commander Threat Working Group, and obtained by Newsweek, reads in part: “Estimated 200 unregulated armed militia members currently operating along the southwest border. Reported incidents of unregulated militias stealing National Guard equipment during deployments. They operate under the guise of citizen patrols supporting CBP [Customs and Border Protection] primarily between POEs [Points of Entry].”

