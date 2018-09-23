Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on September 7, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
31 mins ago
King: ‘No Man Will Ever Qualify’ For SCOTUS If Kavanaugh Allegations Are ‘New Standard’
1 hour ago
Stop Brexit? UK’s Labour Party Mulls Backing New Referendum
on September 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Blasey Ford ‘Committed To Moving Forward With An Open Hearing On Thursday’
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Reports: McConnell Told Trump His Tweets About Christine Blasey Ford Didn’t Help

By
September 23, 2018 1:14 pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told President Donald Trump that his recent tweets about Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, don’t help Kavanaugh’s confirmation chances, the Washington Post and CNN reported, each citing two unnamed people familiar with the call between McConnell and Trump. In the Post’s words, McConnell said Trump’s attacks against Blasey Ford “could cause new problems.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: