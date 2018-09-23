Reports: McConnell Told Trump His Tweets About Christine Blasey Ford Didn’t Help

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told President Donald Trump that his recent tweets about Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, don’t help Kavanaugh’s confirmation chances, the Washington Post and CNN reported, each citing two unnamed people familiar with the call between McConnell and Trump. In the Post’s words, McConnell said Trump’s attacks against Blasey Ford “could cause new problems.”