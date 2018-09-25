Report: WH Spox Raj Shah Plans To Depart After Kavanaugh Confirmation

The White House’s principal deputy press secretary, Raj Shah, has told “multiple people” he plans to leave the West Wing after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process concludes, Yahoo News reported Tuesday. Two unnamed people “familiar with Shah’s thinking” told Yahoo that Kavanaugh’s successful confirmation would allow Shah to leave his current job on good terms.

Shah appeared on MSNBC Tuesday morning to defend the President’s tweet calling allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh “false,” while also denying that Trump was calling the women making them “liars.” In June, CBS News reported that both Shah and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders were “planning their departures.”

Read Yahoo News’ report here.