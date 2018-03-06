Report: Sutherland Springs Shooting Conspiracy Theorists Arrested At Church

Two conspiracy theorists who have claimed that the gun massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas late last year was a hoax were arrested at First Baptist Church, the site of the mass shooting, the San Antonio Express-News reported Monday night.

The charges against Robert Ussery and his partner, Jodi Mann, weren’t available as of Monday night, the Express-News reported. TPM has reached out to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for charging records.

The church’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy, told the Express-News that he saw the pair approach the church and intervened when Mann began to write “the truth shall set you free” on a nearby poster designated for visitors’ notes to the church.

Ussery “continually yelled and screamed and hollered and told me he was gonna hang me from a tree, and pee on me while I’m hanging,” Pomery told the paper.

The pastor, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the massacre, added, referring to Ussery: “He said, ‘Your daughter never even existed. Show me her birth certificate. Show me anything to say she was here.'”

“I just told him there was enough evidence already visible, so if he chooses not to see that, how would I know he would believe anything else?” Pomery told the Express-News.

On Nov. 5 of last year, Devin Patrick Kelley killed himself and 26 people, including an unborn child, after he opened fire inside First Baptist Church. Years earlier, Kelley pleaded guilty in a military court to domestic assault charges related to his physical abuse of his wife and stepson. The conviction should have prevented him from purchasing firearms and body armor. Following the shooting, the Air Force revealed it had not shared Kelley’s conviction with the FBI.

Ussery is the founder of Side Thorn, a conspiracy website, and Mann refers to herself as “Conspiracy Granny” online, the Express-News reported.

Sidethorn.com alleges that dozens of mass casualty events are “Department Of Homeland Security Capstone Exercises & U.N. Drills” and offers a $100,000 reward from “proof of death” for the events. Phone and email messages to Side Thorn went unanswered Tuesday.

“Before talking to him today, I thought he was trying to play some angle,” Pomeroy told the Express-News Monday. “But I think he’s truly demented. I think he truly believes his own rhetoric. I can’t explain it.”