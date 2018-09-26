Report: Senate Judiciary Committee Looking Into Additional Kavanaugh Allegation

Investigators on the Senate Judiciary Committee are looking into “at least one additional allegation” of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, NBC News reported Wednesday. Unnamed sources told NBC News that Kavanaugh denied the new allegation in a phone call with committee investigators Tuesday.

The committee’s Democratic minority, representatives of which were on the call but did not ask any questions, NBC News reported, “wasn’t satisfied by the Republicans’ questions about the incident during the call, calling them cursory, and believed it should be investigated more deeply.”

Per NBC News, an anonymous complaint was sent to Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) regarding an incident in Washington, D.C. in 1998, several years after the other allegations against Kavanaugh.

According to the sender, NBC News reported, her daughter and others, including Kavanaugh, were leaving a bar when Kavanaugh assaulted one of the women in the group.

“When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually,” the complaint read, per NBC News. “There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.”



The person who sent the complaint to Gardner, NBC News reported, did not provide any names for the claim, but asserted that the victim herself had chosen to remain anonymous.