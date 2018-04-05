Report: Police Seek Charges For GOP Adviser Who Made Ex-Fiancee His ‘Slave’

In a bizarre series of events, a high-profile political adviser from Nevada, who has worked on prominent Republican congressional and presidential campaigns, is being sought by police for domestic violence and for allegedly making his ex-fiancee his “slave,” The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

According to police reports and an interview with the ex-fiancee, who the Review-Journal did not name, the Republican consultant Benjamin Sparks evaded police after they were called to his residence on March 29 following a domestic dispute. The fight allegedly started because Sparks’ ex-fiancee, a 46-year-old woman, refused to comply with his demand that she have sex with other men in front of him, the ex-fiancee told the Review-Journal.

Sparks — a 35-year-old who worked on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid and has coordinated campaigns for Rep. Cresent Hardy (R-NV) and State Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) — was fired as political affairs director for RedRock Strategies over the dispute with his ex-fiancee and reportedly fled to Texas in recent days without any of his belongings.

According to emails, documents and texts his ex-fiancee shared with the Review-Journal, Sparks’ ex-fiancee was his “slave in training” and the two signed a five-page contract solidifying the matter after they started dating in November. The contract stated that his ex-fiancee was his “slave and property” and reportedly required her to kneel and look at the ground when she was around him, be nude, have sex anytime Sparks wanted and wear a collar in private, according to the Review-Journal.

On March 28, Sparks told her he wanted her to have sex with other men in front of him and she refused, which reportedly ignited the March 29 fight that culminated in Sparks calling the police and then fleeing the scene.

“I truly don’t want this to happen to another girl,” the ex-fiancee told the Review-Journal. “I’m strong and have a great support system and despite that, this almost broke me.”

