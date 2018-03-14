Report: New Zealand Diplomat Told Dems ‘Get Your S**t Together Or We Will All Die’

After an opinion contributor for the Hill speculated that “a Sanders-Warren ticket could win big in 2020″ last week, New Zealand’s second-ranking diplomat in the United States was blunt: “No it couldn’t. Please get your shit together or we will all die.”

That response from diplomat Caroline Beresford, reported by the Kiwi site Newsroom and flagged by the Hill, wasn’t her only rebuke.

Separately, according to Newsroom, Beresford wrote in response to the post that Democrats had “learned nothing” and “If this is what they have against Trump we should be planning for the eight years.”

“Yes I did send those tweets and realised very quickly that they were inappropriate, which is why I deleted them,” Beresford told Newsroom, which published screenshots of two of the tweets.

An unnamed spokesperson for New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the outlet it “[did] not in any way endorse the content or tone of the tweets, which we note have now been deleted.”

“These expectations were not met in this instance. The ministry will be making this clear to the staff member concerned and taking appropriate action,” the spokesperson added.