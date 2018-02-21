Report: GOP Now Paying Trump’s Former Bodyguard $15,000 A Month

The Republican National Committee is paying President Donald Trump’s former bodyguard and director of Oval Office operations, Keith Schiller, $15,000 a month, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Just weeks after leaving the White House, CNBC reported, the RNC hired Schiller’s private security firm, KS Global Group, to provide “security services.”

One unnamed RNC official told CNBC that Schiller is providing consulting services for site selection for the party’s 2020 convention. CNBC noted Schiller’s firm made $10,000 a month during the campaign, starting in July 2016.

Schiller’s “site selection consulting” fees are paid out of the RNC’s convention fund, not its campaign fund, the report noted. The RNC has paid Schiller’s firm $75,000 since October, CNBC reported, citing disclosure reports.

Trump kept Schiller, who coordinated his campaign’s security, around even after he won the 2016 presidential election. Schiller played a high-profile role in the administration, most notably when he hand-delivered former FBI Director James Comey’s termination letter to the Justice Department.

Investigators with the House Intelligence Committee interviewed Schiller in November.

Schiller’s security force often faced criticism for excess force and lack of coordination with the Secret Service and other governmental agencies.