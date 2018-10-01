FBI Has Interviewed Mark Judge In Kavanaugh Background Probe

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school friend Mark Judge — who Christine Blasey Ford says was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her — has been interviewed by the FBI, NBC News first reported Monday, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official.

The Associated Press subsequently confirmed that report, noting at 5:36 p.m. ET that Judge’s lawyer had said “his interview has not been completed.”

NEW: A senior US official tells me Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge has been interviewed by the FBI. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2018