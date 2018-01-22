RBG Has No Plans To Retire: As Long As I Have ‘Full Steam, I Will Be Here’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg addressed reports this weekend that she’s hired law clerks for future terms on the Supreme Court, saying Sunday that as long as she’s in good health, she’ll continue serving.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she said, during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival’s “Cinema Talks,” which she attended to discuss CNN’s upcoming documentary about her life.

Ginsburg, who is 84, added that her health is “very good,” according to a video of the interview. The Supreme Court justice reportedly hired a full lineup of law clerks that will last at least through the 2020 term.

During the interview, Ginsburg also discussed her relatable spunk that has gained her popularity among young liberals and landed her a doppelgänger on Saturday Night Live.

“My colleagues are judiciously silent about the ‘notorious RBG,’” she said, referring to the nickname that’s given her internet meme notoriety. She added that she really liked SNL actress Kate McKinnon’s impression of her.

“And I would like to say ‘Gins-burn!’ sometimes to my colleagues,” she said.

Watch the interview below:

H/t: The Huffington Post