Latest
U.S. VP Mike Pence, was present for the joint press conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
10 mins ago
Pence: Porn Star’s Sexual Encounter With Trump Is A ‘Baseless Allegation’
29 mins ago
Pence Tells Israel That US Embassy Will Move To Jerusalem By End Of 2019
1 hour ago
Senate Votes To Reopen Government After Democrats Agree To Deal
livewire

RBG Has No Plans To Retire: As Long As I Have ‘Full Steam, I Will Be Here’

By | January 22, 2018 8:32 am
attends the Cinema Cafe with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Nina Totenberg during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Filmmaker Lodge on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images North America

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg addressed reports this weekend that she’s hired law clerks for future terms on the Supreme Court, saying Sunday that as long as she’s in good health, she’ll continue serving.

“As long as I can do the job full steam, I will be here,” she said, during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival’s “Cinema Talks,” which she attended to discuss CNN’s upcoming documentary about her life.

Ginsburg, who is 84, added that her health is “very good,” according to a video of the interview. The Supreme Court justice reportedly hired a full lineup of law clerks that will last at least through the 2020 term.

During the interview, Ginsburg also discussed her relatable spunk that has gained her popularity among young liberals and landed her a doppelgänger on Saturday Night Live.

“My colleagues are judiciously silent about the ‘notorious RBG,’” she said, referring to the nickname that’s given her internet meme notoriety. She added that she really liked SNL actress Kate McKinnon’s impression of her.

“And I would like to say ‘Gins-burn!’ sometimes to my colleagues,” she said.

Watch the interview below:

 

H/t: The Huffington Post

More Livewire
View All