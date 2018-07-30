Latest
17 mins ago
Sacha Baron Cohen Uses ‘Pedophile Detector’ On Roy Moore In Latest Prank
on June 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
23 mins ago
New VA Secretary Will Reassign Several High-Ranking Trump Appointees
42 mins ago
Trump Regularly Ignores Kelly, Schedules Meetings Based On ‘Fox And Friends’
livewire

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gives Herself ‘At Least Five More Years’ On The Bench

By | July 30, 2018 8:00 am
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reacts to applause as she is introduced by William Treanor, Dean and Executive Vice President of Georgetown University Law Center, at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP

Speaking in New York on Sunday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave herself “at least five more years” on the bench, according to a CNN report.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” she said in remarks made after a production of “The Originalist,” a play about her late friend and colleague Antonin Scalia.  

She has reportedly already hired a full slate of law clerks to last her through 2020.

She added that her optimism about America’s fate comes from her late husband, Marty.

“My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle—it is the pendulum,” Ginsburg said. “And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments