Ruth Bader Ginsburg Gives Herself ‘At Least Five More Years’ On The Bench

Speaking in New York on Sunday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave herself “at least five more years” on the bench, according to a CNN report.

“I’m now 85. My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years,” she said in remarks made after a production of “The Originalist,” a play about her late friend and colleague Antonin Scalia.

She has reportedly already hired a full slate of law clerks to last her through 2020.

She added that her optimism about America’s fate comes from her late husband, Marty.

“My dear spouse would say that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle—it is the pendulum,” Ginsburg said. “And when it goes very far in one direction you can count on its swinging back.”